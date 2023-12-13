SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A paraglider was airlifted off a mountain Tuesday after he suffered a crash landing near American Fork.

Sgt. Dallin Turner with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office said the paraglider, a 28-year-old man, crashed around 4:30 p.m. on Mahogany Mountain, near the mouth of American Fork Canyon.

The paraglider fell after the winds shifted, causing his wings to fold. He landed on steep and snowy mountain terrain.

The paraglider self-reported the crash, Turner said. He suffered pain in his back and one of his legs, and a possible concussion.

A helicopter crew hoisted him off the mountain. A hiking team was also deployed in case the helicopter couldn’t reach the paraglider.

“We had all our options going to get the patient and then get him care as soon as possible,” Turner said.

After being lifted off the mountain, an ambulance brought the paraglider to a hospital for treatment.

American Fork is located roughly 30 miles south of Salt Lake City on the Wasatch Front.