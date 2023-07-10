RIVERTON, Utah (ABC4) — There is a 30-foot snake sunning itself on a corner in Riverton.

Neighbors didn’t have to look very hard for Ernie the snake near the corner of Cervina and Chamonix Way. About a month ago someone posted a sign asking neighbors to help him get bigger, and he’s now about 30 feet long and hard as a rock.

Ernie is a painted rock snake. He started as a rock shaped and painted like the head of a snake with a bright red felt tongue and a green, white, and turquoise body section. Ernie’s creator, who so far is unknown, left a sign posted near the head asking neighbors to ‘Add a painted rock and help me grow.’

Neighbors and community members have done just that and Ernie stretches a good distance down the block now. Some of the rocks have messages and others are just painted designs.

Neighborhood kid, Dalton Cook thinks Ernie needs to be much longer though. “If it went all the way around the whole Earth, that would be awesome, and then that guy would have to put lots of signs in different languages,” he said.

Anyone is welcome to contribute to Ernie with a painted rock to keep him growing. If anyone is aware of who the creator is, or if there are more Ernie’s out there, please contact ABC4.