LEHI, Utah (ABC4) — The owner of Lehi Farmers’ Market has been charged with 15 zoning violations after she allegedly failed to comply with issues authorities raised in April.

According to the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, Dorothy Durrant, the owner of Lehi Farmer’s Market, is facing 15 charges including 10 counts of unpermitted use of buildings in a prohibited area, all class C misdemeanors; and five counts of failure to comply with zoning permit, all class B misdemeanors.

Investigators reportedly told Durrant around mid-April that she would need proper permits to operate her Farmers’ Market and the barn used to house the market. She was also allegedly told that the RV trailers on her property needed to be removed. Authorities say Durrant apparently made no effort to remove the RV trailers, neither asking them to leave nor handing them eviction notices.

Additionally, Utah County Planning and Development confirmed that Durrant has not applied for permits to operate her market.

Detectives who returned to the property in May found that Durrant failed to resolve the issues previously pointed out. She was charged with 15 zoning violations on May 11.

Durrant has pleaded not guilty to all 15 charges.