SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) — The owner and the assistant manager of a local convenience store were charged with felonies for operating gambling machines.

Michelle Marcoux, 35, and Michael Shermer, 38, were each charged with providing internet or online gambling, a third-degree felony, at Rose Park Convenience.

Authorities received word of the gambling at the convenience store located in Fairpark and served a search warrant to investigate. According to charging documents, they spoke to Assistant Manager Shermer first.

Shermer explained he was responsible for running the day-to-day operations of the store. When asked about the gambling machines, he admitted there were two gambling machines in the backroom known as “the fish game” and two more gambling machines known as “play from home” and “nudge” which players can play on their phones.

According to charging docs, Shermer said Marcoux, the store’s owner, told him not to say anything about the machines. He told officers he paid cash to patrons of the machines in exchange for points they earned on them. Patrons who played the games on their phones would redeem points in the form of cash from money located in the store.

Officers attempted to contact Marcoux and were called back by a lawyer representing Marcoux. The lawyer agreed to speak with an investigating officer at a later date. However, he allegedly never called the officer back.

Evidence found at the scene included two gambling machines, payout receipts, a pull log money sheet, a note with cash from tills, a money counting machine, and $19,281 in cash.

A warrant was issued for Marcoux’s arrest on Friday, with prosecutors noting in court documents that she “does not have a known address.”