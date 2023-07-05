SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4) — A deputy found nearly 25 pounds of suspected fentanyl pills with a street value of $1.1 million on Wednesday, July 5, after pulling over a car for traffic violations on I-15, according to a press release from the Utah County Sheriff’s Office.

Herriman resident Enrique Rivera Castro, 31, was arrested and booked into the Utah County Jail, facing charges including possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, a second-degree felony; possession of a controlled substance, a third-degree felony; and altering vehicle compartment for contraband, a class A misdemeanor, among other traffic-related charges.

At around 1:30 a.m. this morning, a deputy stopped a Toyota Tacoma, driven by Castro, for traffic violations, according to the press release. Castro, according to Utah County Sheriff’s Office, drove for “well over a mile” before yielding and stopping at the side of the freeway near the Spanish Fork Main Street exit near mile marker 257.

Deputies reportedly called for a K9 to search the exterior of the pickup because of Castro’s behaviors.

“The K9 gave a positive response to the presence of narcotics inside the pickup,” the press release stated.

During this search, the deputy allegedly found 10 clear plastic bags filled with nearly 2.5 pounds each of small blue pills, identified as fentanyl.

Once the evidence was cataloged, there was a total weight of 24.75 pounds or 11,250 grams, according to sheriffs.

Deputies stated with this kind of drug, there are about 10 pills per gram, for a total of 112,250 pills or 112,250 doses.

“With these kinds of fentanyl pills, even one dose can be fatal,” the Utah County Sheriff’s Office said.

The deputy also found a small amount of cocaine, according to the press release.