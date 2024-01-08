SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — While overdose remains the leading cause of injury death in the state, Utah has reached a milestone of more than 10,000 reports of saved lives through the use of the now-indispensable overdose-reversal drug Naloxone.

Naloxone, brand-name Narcan, is a medication that reverses opioid overdose if given in time. For first responders and citizens dealing with drug use alike, the drug has become essential.

Drug overdose is currently the leading cause of injury death in the state of Utah. In fact, the CDC recently released data showing more overdose deaths in the U.S. than ever recorded.

For the 12 months leading up to June 2023, there was reportedly a new high of 108,438 overdose deaths. This is an increase of more than 30% nationally, according to University of Utah Health.

And the numbers have been increasing for some time, according to the CDC. Estimated opioid overdose deaths increased to 75,673 in the 12-month period ending in April 2021 from 56,064 the year before.

“It is so crucial to have life savers in all spaces. Everyday citizens and non-medical responders join those with medical training to save lives and give people second chances at life,” a release from U of U Health states. “There is still work to be done.”

Naloxone is a vital part of the drug ecosystem anywhere there are opioids. This means pain pills, heroin, fentanyl, etc.

Free naloxone kits and training are available through Utah Naloxone, an organization dedicated to increasing access to naloxone, as well as other partners in our Utah communities. It is reportedly legal for anyone in Utah to possess naloxone, and to administer it if you believe someone is experiencing an opioid overdose.

The life-saving medication is easy to use and small to carry, according to the CDC. It quickly reverses an overdose by blocking the effects of opioids, and can restore normal breathing within two to three minutes in a person whose breath has slowed, or even stopped, as a result of opioid overdose.

More than one dose of naloxone may be required for stronger opioids, like fentanyl.

For more information, visit Utah Naloxone’s website here.