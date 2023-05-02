SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4) — An outbuilding fire in Spanish Fork that happened Tuesday afternoon has caused about $55,000 in damages, according to fire crews.

According to the press release, Spanish Fork Fire and EMS crews were dispatched to an outbuilding fire at 8613 South 780 East in Utah County at about 3:40 p.m. on Tuesday, May 2.

Courtesy of Spanish Fork Fire Department

The fire had reportedly consumed and collapsed a 20′ x 30′ outbuilding by the time the first unit arrived. Firefighters were able to contain the fire in 14 minutes and put it out after an hour, officials said.

No injuries were reported.

“Spanish Fork Fire & EMS Chief Eddie Hales would like to remind everyone to make sure when burning during the open burn season that you follow all of the procedures outlined by the jurisdictions that you live within, have an active burn permit, and a water resource to be able to extinguish your fire,” the press release stated.

Open burning permits may be issued between March 30 and May 30 as well as between September 15 and October 30, according to the Utah Division of Air Quality.