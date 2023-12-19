SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Operation Underground Railroad is pushing back against a civil lawsuit from a former employee who claimed the anti-sex trafficking nonprofit mishandled sexual abuse allegations against former CEO Tim Ballard.

OUR filed a countersuit Monday in 3rd District Court, alleging that Celeste Borys and her husband, Michael Borys, committed fraud, defamation and breach of contract in publishing their lawsuit two months ago.

ABC4 reached out to the attorney representing the couple for comment, but the station has yet to hear back.

The lawsuit from Celeste and Michael Borys was initially filed in October against OUR, Ballard and several others, alleging that Ballard used an undercover technique called the “couples ruse” to groom, manipulate and coerce women and sexually abuse them.

Several other women are behind other civil lawsuits alleging similar claims against Ballard.

In its 41-page countersuit, OUR said that Celeste Borys was once employed as Ballard’s executive assistant and defended Ballard when allegations of misconduct were initially brought to the company’s human resources department.

Celeste Borys called the allegations “fake news and evil,” the countersuit alleges, adding that she refused to stop working with Ballard when he was placed on leave and later separated from OUR.

Yet, when Celeste Borys and her husband filed a lawsuit against the nonprofit months after she left the company, the couple accused OUR of enabling Ballard as a “serial predator” and not warning her of the true allegations against him. The nonprofit claims these statements, among others, were defamatory.

The organization is also accusing Celeste Borys of violating contracts, including a release agreement, and accessing the organization’s electronic communications and using them fraudulently for her personal gain.

The attorneys representing the nonprofit detailed a version of events in the counterclaim wherein OUR’s leadership encouraged the first woman to bring her complaints against Ballard to human resources. The nonprofit then swiftly moved to place its founder on leave and order an independent investigation, the countersuit states.

The counterclaim also described the “Sound of Freedom,” the independent film that greatly raised Ballard’s profile over the summer, as misrepresenting OUR’s primary activity.

The document said the film was “loosely based on the perceived life events of Tim Ballard,” and created a misperception that OUR’s primary activity revolved around paramilitary raids in overseas countries.