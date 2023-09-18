OREM, Utah (ABC4) — Orem Police have brought in a Fox Red Labrador puppy to be a therapy dog for the department, serving as a source of comfort for victims of stressful situations.

“Say hello to the newest member of the Orem Police Department. This is Hoku and she has joined the force as a therapy dog. She is a fox red labrador and an absolute angel,” Orem Police stated.

The new puppy, named “Hoku,” isn’t going to be your typical police dog. She won’t be sniffing drugs or taking down bad guys.

Courtesy of Orem Police

No, Hoku is specially trained in a different area — empathy. Hoku’s job is to use empathy techniques to help victims in stressful situations.

For example, police said if a victim of abuse has to recount their trauma in court, Hoku will cuddle up and use her training to keep the person calm and collected.

There’s a distinction here. Therapy dogs are not service dogs, according to the American Kennel Club. Service dogs are reportedly trained to help a person who has a disability.

“An example of a service dog is a dog who guides an owner who is blind, or a dog who assists someone who has a physical disability. Service dogs stay with their person and have special access privileges in public places such as on planes, restaurants, etc.,” the AKC website states.

Therapy dogs, on the other hand, typically go with their owners to volunteer in places like schools, hospitals, and nursing homes. “From working with a child who is learning to read to visiting a senior in assisted living, therapy dogs and their owners work together as a team to improve the lives of other people,” the website says.

Orem Police said Hoku is here to help with “the important work of healing.”