OREM, Utah (ABC4) — Orem Mayor David Young says the city does not intend to make any changes after receiving pushback on the city’s adoption of the national motto.

Orem City recently adopted the motto “In God We Trust” becoming the second city in Utah to take it on as their own. In doing so, it entered a national dialogue of religion and state drawing the attention of the nonprofit group the Freedom From Religion Foundation.

The group sent a letter to Orem City requesting the city repeal its decision to implement the motto, however, Mayor Young noted that this opposition came from far away in Wisconsin which he said was “kind of odd.”

“They’re welcome to send letters out, but there’s not really anything for us to respond to,” Young said. He said the city does not intend to heed the group’s call to remove the motto.

The controversy over the national motto, which previously made it to the Supreme Court in 2004 and was allowed due to ceremonial value, is centered around the constitutionality of using a motto referencing God.

“Government should be neutral with regard to religion, and should neither favor religion nor denigrate it,” Attorney Chris Line, who represents FFRF, said. He continued to say a motto should represent everyone in the city, not just those who believe in religious or spiritual values.

When explaining the council’s decision, the mayor said the city of Orem “really [does] embrace God, family, and country.” He continued to say some people misunderstand the city’s adoption of the motto to be in reference to the large population of members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the state. However, he said he never thought of the motto in those terms.

“I’ve always thought most people have a belief in a higher power, some people call that higher power God, some call it other things, but most people intrinsically have this belief in a higher power,” Young said, explaining the term ‘God’ refers to a universal power. “There’s hundreds of religions, nobody owns ‘God’.”

He then expanded the meaning of the motto to mean faith in the future and added that the motto fosters patriotism as it serves as a national symbol.

However, those against the motto, including Line, say the motto was adopted during the Cold War to separate the U.S. from “the godlessness of communism” and does not reflect the historical value we associate with it.

The response from citizens has been mixed, with many Orem residents both expressing enthusiasm and concern related to the motto. The mayor said the city will use the motto in select locations throughout Orem, such as the city council chambers, and the city’s popular slogan “Family City USA” will continue throughout the city.

While some feel it does not adequately represent all citizens and violates constitutional principles, city leaders continue to support and defend their decision.

“I would hope that other cities would look at adopting it,” Young said. “It’s just kind of an anchor of stability I believe.”