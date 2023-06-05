Support for victims and survivors of domestic and intimate partner violence is available 24/7: 1-800-897-LINK (5465). If you or someone else is in immediate danger, or in an emergency, please call 9-1-1 immediately

OREM, Utah (ABC4) – An Orem man who was arrested for abusing his girlfriend was released and arrested the same day for calling her 81 times after agreeing with police not to contact her.

The 39-year-old man, whose identity is being withheld by ABC4 to protect the victim, was originally arrested on Thursday, June 1, after police were called to a domestic violence situation at a hotel.

The man allegedly told police it was “just an argument” and they could leave before giving “many different stories” about what happened. After speaking with both the man and his girlfriend, the man was taken into custody and booked into the Utah County Jail.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Police say the man signed a jail release agreement at 1:15 p.m. that afternoon stating that he would not contact the victim. Just over an hour later, at 2:19 p.m., police were notified that the man had allegedly called the victim 81 times.

The victim reportedly picked up the phone twice. The first conversation lasted just over two minutes and the other was under a minute long.

The man was taken into custody again that Thursday by Orem police. Upon the second arrest, Police reportedly confirmed the number he had called was the same as his girlfriend’s and the number written in the no-contact order.

The man has been charged with 10 counts of a Class A misdemeanor violation of a jail release order. He also faces a Class B misdemeanor charge of assault for the first arrest.