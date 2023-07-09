WARNING: The video in this post may contain graphic imagery. Viewer discretion is advised.

OREM, Utah (ABC4) — An Orem man previously accused of exchanging drugs such as THC and nicotine with underage girls for sexual favors is facing more charges — this time for assaulting a second child, according to Utah’s Fourth Judicial District Court.

Carlos Alonso Arguetta Caballero, 24, is facing charges including rape of a child, a first-degree felony; two charges of sodomy on a child, a first-degree felony; two charges of aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor; a second-degree felony; and enticement of a minor, a second-degree felony.

Caballero reportedly raped and performed various sexual acts on an underage girl. Additionally, he knowingly produced child sexual abuse material, including a video he filmed depicting a minor being “forcibly sodomized,” according to court documents.

On January 24, 2023, Caballero reportedly sent inappropriate sexual content to a child on Instagram. The next day, law enforcement learned that the child victim had in-person contact with Caballero twice, according to court documents.

The child victim was reportedly interviewed at the Children’s Justice Center, and Cabellero was identified and charged with multiple felony sex offenses.

On February 14, 2023, Caballero was arrested on probable cause for those criminal offenses and admitted to exchanging nicotine for oral sex from five child victims, according to court documents.

Officers reportedly seized and searched his cell phone, including his social media, and found a conversation between Caballero and an additional child victim.

The second child victim disclosed to the Children’s Justice Center that they and Caballero met through social media and exchanged messages, where Caballero asked the child to send him nude messages. Caballero told the child he was 17 years old.

The child reported Caballero regularly sent them videos of himself “touching his privates,” according to court documents.

Caballero allegedly met up with the child on multiple occasions between the summer of 2021 and March 2022, according to court documents. He also allegedly picked up the child and drove them to the house he shared with his brother, where Caballero reportedly raped the child, according to court documents.

Law enforcement reviewed Caballero’s cell phone and found videos of Caballero forcing the child into sexual acts, according to court documents. The documents also state law enforcement found a conversation between the child and Caballero where they asked Caballero to stop, which he dismissed.

Report child pornography to law enforcement by contacting the ICAC Tip Line at (801) 281-1211 or your local law enforcement agency.

If you or someone you know needs help, call the Rape & Sexual Assault Crisis Line 1-888-421-1100.