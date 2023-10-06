OREM, Utah (ABC4) — The Orem Fire Department has hired a new pup.

The new K9, “Torch,” has reportedly been working hard to pass rigorous tests needed to be admitted to the department’s service dog training.

Torch will making his debut as a service-dog-in-training at the department’s Fire Prevention Night, which is being held Monday, Oct. 9 from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. at Orem City Center Park.

Courtesy of Orem Fire Department

Fire Prevention Night will host an extrication vehicle demo, starting at 4:30 p.m. and going every 30 minutes until 6:35 p.m. There will also be a kitchen safety demo, starting at 4:15 p.m., and going every 20 minutes until 6:35 p.m.

The fire department will reportedly also hold a helicopter event at 5:30 p.m. and a ball drop at 6:30 p.m.

