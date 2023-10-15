OREM, Utah (ABC4) — An 18-year-old is facing charges after pointing a loaded gun at his roommates, as well as threatening them with a knife, according to the Orem Police Department.

Deagon Eric Halbrook was arrested on three counts of aggravated assault, a third-degree felony; two counts of carrying a dangerous weapon under the influence of alcohol/drugs, a class B misdemeanor; and five counts of reckless endangerment, a class A misdemeanor.

On Thursday, Oct. 12, Orem PD reportedly responded to the leasing office of an apartment on Campus Drive regarding a delayed weapon offense. Halbrook had pointed a firearm at multiple individuals earlier in the week, according to the probable cause statement.

Officers said they made contact with three victims, Halbrook’s roommates. Two of those roommates told officers about an incident on Oct. 10 where some friends came over to the apartment to hang out. Halbrook reportedly came in and showed them the fundamentals of his firearm, loading it and racking the slide. After which, the roommates told officers they feared for their safety, as Halbrook intentionally pointed the firearm at them multiple times, according to the probable cause statement.

The other roommate reportedly told officers that the morning after, on Oct. 11, Halbrook pointed the firearm at them again. He told officers that he feared for his safety, especially as he did not know what Halbrook might do if he got angry.

Later that day, police said one of Halbrook’s roommates went with Halbrook to purchase firearm accessories from Gunnies, however Halbrook was reportedly denied purchase as he was underage. The two then went to Sportsman’s Warehouse, where the roommate said Halbrook lied about his age to get ammo, according to the probable cause statement.

The two got home, and Halbrook reportedly started showing that roommate the fundamentals of his firearm, loading it and racking the slide. The roommate said Halbrook then pointed the firearm at his chest. Halbrook showed him that the firearm was loaded, and the roommate told police he feared for his life, according to the probable cause statement.

Additionally, Halbrook’s roommates told police that about three weeks prior, Halbrook chased them with a knife inside their apartment while high on marijuana. Halbrook reportedly threatened them, forcing the knife close to them.

Officers said they were able to locate Halbrook using one of his roommate’s “Find my iPhone” app. They reportedly performed a high-risk traffic stop and removed him from his vehicle. Officers said that there was a firearm case and ammo inside the vehicle in plain view.

When speaking with officers, Halbrook said that he had never used a gun before but wanted to learn later, according to the probable cause statement.

Halbrook was booked into the Utah County Jail on the aforementioned charges.