PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) – An 18-year-old Oregon woman died after crashing into a chairlift tower while tubing at Deer Valley on Saturday, Dec. 10.

A press release from the resort states that at around 9 p.m., the woman was tubing with friends when she collided with the chairlift tower at Deer Valley’s Silver Strike Express.

Her friends reportedly called 911 and took her to the base of the chairlift. Park City Fire Department personnel responded to the incident and transported her to another location, where she was then airlifted to the University of Utah trauma center.

Officials say she later died at the hospital from her injuries.

“Our hearts and thoughts are with the guest’s family and friends during this extremely difficult time,” resort representatives state. “Thank you to our local emergency responders for their medical care and assistance.”

The identity of the woman is not being released at this time.