SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The Orchestra at Temple Square is offering free tickets to its combined Christmas Concert with the Tabernacle Choir held later this year.

The Orchestra is holding its Fall Concert on Friday, Oct. 27, which is its first concert in four years due to the pandemic. Those who attend the Fall Concert by the Tabernacle Choir will be given free admission to the Christmas Concert with The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra on Temple Square. This exchange is only valid for those who attend the Fall Concert in person.

The Fall Concert will be conducted by music director Mack Wilberg and associate music director Ryan Murphy of the Tabernacle Choir.

Tickets for the Fall Concert are free of charge and are available now at the Tabernacle Choir website. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with patrons needing to be seated by 7:15 p.m. Each patron may request up to four complimentary tickets. Admission is open to those eight years of age and older.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“The Orchestra at Temple Square is such an important part of the Tabernacle Choir family, and we are grateful to present them in this performance, their first featured concert in four years because of the pandemic,” said Wilberg.

Dates and guests for the popular Christmas Concert with The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra on Temple Square have not yet been announced.