LAYTON, Utah (ABC4) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints released open house and dedication dates for the Layton Utah Temple.

A public open house for the temple will be held Friday, April 19, through Saturday, June 1, 2024, excluding Sundays, the church said.

The temple will be dedicated in two sessions on Sunday, June 16, 2024, at 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles will preside.

The dedicatory sessions will be broadcast to all congregations in the Layton Utah Temple district.

The Layton Utah Temple was announced in the April 2018 General Conference by church president Russell M. Nelson.

“Eventual exaltation requires our complete fidelity now to covenants we make and ordinances we receive in the house of the Lord,” he said as he made the announcement. “Identify those things you can sent aside to spend more time in the temple.”

This temple’s construction began on May 23, 2020, with a small group due to COVID-19 restrictions, the church said.

Utah is home to nearly 2.3 million Latter-day Saints, according to the church. This is approximately two-thirds of the state’s population.

Utah has 28 LDS temples in operation, under construction, or announced, including:

Bountiful

Brigham City

Cedar City

Deseret Peak

Draper

Ephraim

Heber Valley

Jordan River

Layton

Lindon

Logan

Manti

Monticello

Mount Timpanogos

Ogden

Oquirrh Mountain

Orem

Payson

Provo City Center

Provo

Red Cliffs

Salt Lake

Saratoga Springs

Smithfield

St. George

Syracuse

Taylorsville

Vernal

The church also released open house and dedication dates for the Puebla Mexico Temple and the Urdaneta Philippines Temple, which can be found here.



The groundbreaking ceremony date for the Knoxville Tennessee Temple has been also announced, as well as the site location for the Antananarivo Madagascar Temple.