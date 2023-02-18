One female and one dog are dead from a storage unit fire that engulfed six units in Murray on Feb. 18. (JD Johnson, ABC4)

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) — One female and one dog are dead from a storage unit fire that engulfed six units in Murray on Feb. 18, according to Murray City Fire.

Murray City Fire responded to a fire around 4:45 p.m. today at the CubeSmart storage units on 4608 S. 900 E. Twenty-five firefighters from Murray City Fire and United Fire Authority responded to the call. Six units were on fire and one woman and one dog were pronounced dead.

The identity of the woman and the cause of the fire has not yet been released. Murray City Fire said fire investigators are currently investigating the incident.

This is a developing story.