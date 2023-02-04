SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — One of the two suspects allegedly involved in a fatal stabbing in Salt Lake City that took place Thursday, Feb. 2 has been arrested.

Ivy Chase Grant, 26, has been arrested in connection with the stabbing at Palmer Court that killed 34-year-old Charles Alires. While Grant is not believed to have committed the stabbing, police suspect he was involved in the fight that led to the death of the victim, according to the probable cause statement.

Grant denied having been in a fight or having ever been to Palmer Court in an interview with police on Friday, Feb. 3.

After showing the suspect screenshots from the surveillance footage that police say “clearly” showed Grant and the others during the fight, the suspect also denied knowing anyone in the video. Previously, however, an outside witness identified Grant as someone involved in the fight and said he was “good friends” with the stabbing suspect, the affidavit said.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Police reportedly confirmed the witness’s claim that Grant and the stabbing suspect knew each other through a previous case.

“The [suspect] is clearly obstructing this homicide investigation by lying about his involvement in the fight that led to the death of the victim,” the affidavit said.

Police previously asked the public for help in locating two suspects, Grant being one of them. The other suspect is Taddy Avalon Jackman, 43, who has not yet been arrested.

The stabbing took place at the Palmer Court apartments in Salt Lake City on Feb. 2 around 3:45 p.m. Officers from the Salt Lake City Police Department arrived at the scene following the stabbing and began to perform lifesaving measures on Alires, however, the victim was pronounced dead on the scene shortly after.

Grant is currently facing one charge of obstruction of justice and is booked in the Salt Lake County Jail.