UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — Search and rescue efforts are underway for a man buried in an avalanche at Pole Canyon in Utah County Monday evening.

According to Sgt. Spencer Cannon with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, authorities received a call around 6 p.m. reporting that one out of two snowmobilers who were out at Pole Canyon near Lewiston Peak had been caught up in an avalanche.

“[He was] buried in an avalanche,” Cannon said. “[The avalanche] was apparently quite large. It is at an elevation of above 8,000 feet.”

The Utah County Search and Rescue teams reportedly had identified an area where they believed the man had been buried in the snow, thanks to his activated emergency beacon. A Utah Department of Public Safety helicopter has been dispatched in order to get emergency personnel up to the canyon.

The second snowmobiler, who was also the 911 caller, had been accounted for.

Cannon said avalanches are not very common in Utah County, and they are usually tasked to search for overdue hunters instead.

This is a developing story. Check back as more information becomes available.