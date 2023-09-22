This is a developing story. ABC4.com will update this post as more information becomes available.

ELK RIDGE, Utah (ABC4) — One person is unaccounted for after a home reportedly exploded in Elk Ridge on Friday, Sept. 22.

The ‘explosion’ took place around 4:15 p.m. in Utah County. One man is missing at this time according to the Utah County Sherriff’s Office. There are no other reported injuries at this time.

The cause of the incident is currently under investigation. Police are handling the investigation with extreme caution as the structure of the home is very damaged, UCSO officials said.