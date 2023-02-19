A car crashed into a tree right after midnight on Feb. 19. (Courtesy of Salt Lake City Police Department)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — One man is in critical condition after crashing an SUV into a tree during the night on Sunday, Feb. 19, according to the Salt Lake City Police Department.

Officers were called to the scene around 12:45 a.m. on Sunday by an individual reporting that an SUV had crashed into a tree near 980 South 900 West.

Authorities performed life-saving aid to the 20-year-old driver on the scene before transporting him to the hospital in critical condition. There were no passengers in the vehicle.

Utah’s Crash Analysis Reconstruction Team (CAR) is now investigating the incident due to the severity of the injuries. Detectives currently believe the driver was driving at high speeds and lost control of the SUV. Investigators do not know yet if alcohol or drugs were involved.

The CAR team has specially trained members from the SLCPD and other Salt Lake Valley agencies and is designed to investigate crashes with serious injuries or deaths. They are trained in collision examination, speed analysis and vehicle dynamics among other skills, according to a press release.

This is an ongoing investigation. The identity of the driver has not been released.