HERRIMAN, Utah (ABC4) – A man died after his car rolled over in a crash along Mountain View Corridor in Herriman on Friday morning.

Herriman Police Department said the crash occurred around 4:30 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 16. Officers responded to a call of a single-vehicle rollover. When first responders arrived on the scene, Herriman PD say they found a man by himself had died in the crash.

The South Valley CRASH team has reportedly responded to the scene and is conducting a thorough investigation of the crash, but police say the driver was speeding at “high rates,” contributing to the crash.

Herriman PD says southbound Mountain View Corridor will be closed at Real Vista Drive. The public is asked to avoid the area and use an alternate route.