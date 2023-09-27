MILLCREEK, Utah (ABC4) — A 60-year-old man is dead after the shipping container he was living in caught fire and burned down Tuesday night, Sept. 26.

The man, who has not been publicly identified, died after what investigators believe to be a cooking fire that got out of control at around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday night in thr 3900 block of S. Main St. The man reportedly had limited mobility, according to Unified Fire Authority Public Information Officer Ryan Love.

“Oftentimes we see fires like this and storage units often caused by motors running some sort of a cooking source, propane, natural gas, something like that,” said Love. “This is quite common actually. In the colder months, we see stuff like this happening. Last night’s fire, we’re thinking that it was accidental in nature.”

The man also had a dog who escaped the blaze and is now living with nearby business owners.

Love said responders were able to put the fire out within 10-15 minutes after arrival and discovered the man’s body shortly after.