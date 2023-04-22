A suspect was killed and an officer was shot in the leg near the Novi Apartments in West Jordan at 1 a.m. Saturday, Apr. 22. (Jennifer Gardiner, ABC4)

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) — One suspect was fatally shot, an officer injured, and two suspects escaped following an “exchange of gunfire” in West Jordan around 1 a.m. on Saturday, Apr. 22, according to the West Jordan Police Department.

Officers responded to a call from a bystander reporting a suspicious individual or group who appeared to be attempting to break into vehicles at the Novi Apartment complex. When officers arrived, one suspect was still on the scene and there was an “exchange of gunfire,” leading to the suspect’s death and an officer’s injury.

Authorities began CPR and life-saving measures on the suspect, however, he died from his injuries. The officer was transported to the hospital with a gun wound in his leg and is expected to recover.

Police are looking for two other suspects who were involved in this incident, one who allegedly fled the scene in an older green compact Honda and another who police say fled on foot.

Multiple agencies initially responded to this incident and the Officer Involved Critical Incident (OICI) Protocol Team has taken over the investigation.

The deceased suspect has not yet been identified. Details of the shooting are still being investigated.

While the two suspects are not believed to be in the area, police encourage the public to “be vigilant, to keep their doors locked” and to report any suspicious activity to law enforcement.