MORGAN COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — One man was injured after a rollover in the Mountain Green district in Morgan County early Tuesday morning, according to Mountain Green Fire District.

According to fire officials, August started early for their volunteer firefighters. Crews responded to the rollover near the mile marker 94 rest area on I-84 around 1:30 a.m.

The driver was reportedly traveling westbound when he lost control and left the road. Mountain Green Fire District said it took some detective work from their volunteer firefighters to locate the man as he pulled himself out of the wreckage.

Firefighters said the man was picked up by a Lamb Drive landowner, who took the man to a house. First responders found the man there and were able to treat him for minor injuries. The man was eventually picked up by his girlfriend and taken to a hospital for further treatment.

“It’s always a good idea to get further checked after a high-speed collision,” said Mountain Green Fire District on social media. “We carry no X-Ray equipment.”