This is a developing story. ABC4.com will update this post as more information becomes available.

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) — One person is injured after being struck by a vehicle being driven by someone they knew, according to West Jordan Police, near the intersection of 7000 South and 5600 West.

The name of the victim and and the extent of their injuries have also not been made public, though they are reportedly in critical condition this evening.

West Jordan Deputy Chief Jeremy Robertson told ABC4.com that responders were called out around 6:50 p.m. this evening for what was initially reported as a traffic crash. However, police also learned there was an earlier altercation just west of where the crash took place.

Two people left that altercation, and shortly after, a person was struck by a vehicle.

“We believe these individuals knew each other,” said Robertson.

West Jordan Police say they are searching for Michael Allen Alvillar, 43, in connection with the crash. Alvillar is driving a green 2016 Ford F150 with the license plate T672LF.