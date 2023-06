Salt Lake City Police respond to a stabbing on S. Redwood Rd. on June 1, 2023.

UPDATE, 8:12 p.m.: Police report the victim in the stabbing has died.

ORIGINAL POST: SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — One person is reportedly in critical condition after a stabbing in the 1800 block of S. Redwood Rd., according to Salt Lake City Police.

The suspect in the stabbing is reportedly in custody. It is currently unclear how or why the stabbing took place.

