DRAPER, Utah (ABC4) –One woman was hospitalized after her car crashed early this morning, Oct. 3, on 123000 South near I-15 in Draper.

Little is known about the crash, however, it has been confirmed the woman driving hit a powerline and several other cars at the Wade Auto Group car lot. Draper Police Department said they received a call from a resident in the area just before 3 a.m., reporting the crash.

When police arrived, they said they found the woman who was reportedly “responses but seemed intoxicated.” She was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries.

Rocky Mountain Power responded to the scene and assessed the damage.