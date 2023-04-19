A car rolled over in Park City on April 19, 2023. (Image courtesy of Park City Fire District)

PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Park City firefighters extricated a driver after their car rolled over on Wednesday.

Park City Fire District said the rollover happened around 8 a.m. on April 19 near Powderwood and West Kibly Road. One patient was reportedly trapped in the car.

A Park City firefighter assisting in a rollover on April 19, 2023. (Image courtesy of Park City Fire District)

Battalion Chief Max Dosher explained that the car was unstable on its side. Firefighters used struts to stabilize the car and used a “clamshell technique” to the roof in order to extricate the patient.

Firefighters were reportedly able to extricate the patient and transport them to a local hospital in stable condition. The patient was the lone occupant of the car.

No additional details have been provided.