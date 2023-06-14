MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) — A crash late Tuesday night at a Murray intersection has killed one man and sent another to the hospital in critical condition, according to police.

Murray City Police Department spokeswoman Kristin Reardon told ABC4 the crash happened around 9:45 p.m. near 5460 South and State Street.

One man was driving southbound and attempted to turn left at the intersection when he was struck by another car heading northbound. The man’s car rolled over after the crash.

Police say the man in the first car was killed in the crash. The driver of the second car reportedly suffered critical injuries and has been taken to a local hospital for care.

Police have not released further information regarding the crash, including names and ages of those involved.

This is a developing story. ABC4 will provide more information as it becomes available.