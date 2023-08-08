MIDWAY, Utah (ABC4) — While names are not yet being released, Wasatch County Sheriff’s officials say one man is dead and another in critical condition after a stabbing and shooting at Swiss Mountain Estates on Monday.

According to the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a cabin area west of Midway at around 6:30 p.m. Monday evening. A pair of 911 calls reported that one man had been stabbed while another had been shot, though details on the incident have not been released. It was also unclear whether or not either of the men involved in the attack called 911 or if unrelated persons made the call.

Officials have also not detailed which man was shot and which was stabbed, though Wasatch County Fire responders pronounced one man dead at the scene from his wounds.

“There are no ongoing threats or safety concerns to the public,” stated the sheriff’s office’s Facebook this morning.