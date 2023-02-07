HEBER CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A four-vehicle crash on US-40 has left one person dead Tuesday, Feb. 7, according to Utah Highway Patrol.

Sgt. Cameron Roden, UHP, says the accident happened on US-40 near the intersection with SR-32, just a couple miles north of Heber City.

Both directions of the highway have reportedly been closed due to the crash. Crews estimate the eastbound lanes to be closed for about one hour while westbound lanes will likely be closed for two to three hours.

The four-vehicle crash left one deceased, Roden states. Another person was reportedly injured but not severely.

More details on this story will be provided as they become available.