LEHI, Utah (ABC4) — An adult male died in a car crash in Lehi on Monday, Aug. 21, according to Sergeant Kirkham of the Lehi Police Department.

The crash happened on Timpanogos Highway, according to Kirkham. It was a rear-end accident. There were no other reported injuries.

This is a developing story. ABC4 will update this post with more information as it becomes available.