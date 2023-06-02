SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – One man was taken to the hospital with critical injuries following a motorcycle crash late Thursday night.

According to Salt Lake City Police Department, the crash happened around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 1, near the intersection of 1700 South and State Street in Salt Lake City.

SLCPD Lt. Brandon Shearer told ABC4 the motorcyclist was headed south on State Street at a high rate of speed. As the biker was approaching the intersection, they crashed into the back of a pick-up truck, also traveling south on State Street.

A passing patrol sergeant came upon the crash shortly after and immediately provided emergency first aid to the motorcyclist. Given the severity of the biker’s injuries, the sergeant called on Salt Lake City Fire Department and Gold Cross Ambulance to expedite their response.

State Street’s southbound lanes between Wood Avenue and 1700 South were closed while the crash Analysis Reconstruction (CAR) Team and SLCPD Crime Lab technicians investigated the scene.

Lt. Shearer said the motorcyclist was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. The driver of the pick-up truck stayed on the scene and is reportedly cooperating with the investigation.

No additional information has been provided at this time.