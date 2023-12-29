SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — One man has been taken into custody days after allegedly shooting a convenience store clerk during a robbery in downtown Salt Lake City, according to the Salt Lake City Police Department.

Jose Barajas-Macias, 24, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on Thursday, Dec. 29, facing felony charges of aggravated robbery, discharge of a firearm, and possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person.

Police say Barajas-Macias and three others entered the convenience store, located near 400 East and 200 South around 2 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 26. According to court documents, surveillance video shows Barajas-Macias take gloves off a shelf and put them on before pulling a gun out of his pocket.

“[Barajas-Macias] walked up to the clerk, shot him in the stomach, and left the store,” police reported in their probable cause statement.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The clerk was transported to the hospital in critical condition with a non-life-threatening injury. He was later upgraded to a stable condition and he remains under medical care, according to Salt Lake police.

Police said they recognized Barajas-Macias as a suspect who was wanted for other crimes in the Salt Lake Valley. The motive for shooting the clerk is still under investigation, according to SLCPD, but detectives said Barajas-Macias did steal a pair of gloves from the store.

Baraja-Macias was found at a home in Weber County and safely taken into custody.

Anyone with further information about the robbery is asked to call 801-799-300 or submit an anonymous tip using the City Protect App and reference case number 23-288062.