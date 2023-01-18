A snowblower has just finished clearing the driveway during a winter snow storm as falling snow continues to swirl.

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – An on-demand snow removal service is expanding into the Salt Lake City area, giving homeowners alike a hassle-free way to clear driveways and sidewalks.

The service launches locally this week through the GreenPal app, a Nashville-based company that expanded lawncare service to Utah in 2019. In addition to Salt Lake City, the service also includes West Jordan, Bountiful, Layton, Herriman, and more.

Utahns can use the app to find snow removal and de-icing professionals. According to GreenPal, all the vendors through its app are local and pre-screened.

Through the app, homeowners list their properties with a service date and a list of needs for snow removal, whether it’s for just a driveway, a sidewalk, or both. Once listed, vendors bid for properties based on Google street, aerial images, and information provided by the homeowner. As bids come in, homeowners can then select which vendor they would like to work with based on ratings, reviews, and price.

When the vendor completes the service, GreenPal says they will send a time-stamped photo of the completed job. Homeowners can then pay the vendor through the app and set up more appointments if necessary.

GreenPal operates in over 48 states and reportedly serves more than 1 million homeowners. More information, prices estimates, or to see if the service is available in your area, visit GreenPal’s website.