ABC4 will stream both the document signing at 4:30 p.m. and the lighting of the Olympic Cauldron at 6 p.m.

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Utah officials are celebrating Friday after the International Olympic Committee chose Salt Lake City to be its “preferred partner” for the 2034 winter games.

To mark the near-clinching of another winter games, the Olympic Cauldron at Rice-Eccles Stadium will be lit after sundown. Before that, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox and Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall will sign documents entering the city into “targeted discussions” with the Olympic Committee.

While the official decision on the 2034 games is still six months out, Salt Lake City is in pole position. As it stands, the Utah capital is the only city the IOC is speaking with to host the 2034 games.

At Friday night’s celebration, Cox and Mendenhall will be joined by athletes from the 2002 games, which were held in Salt Lake City, as well as young athletes who hope to compete in the games a decade from now.

The 2002 winter games were the last Olympics held on U.S. soil. The venues and infrastructure created for those games are a major reason Olympic officials have tapped Salt Lake City for the 2034 contest.

Derek Parra, who won a gold medal in speed skating in the 2002 games, said Salt Lake City is the perfect Olympic venue, as the city is so close to the mountains that it makes the experience easy for athletes, spectators and local volunteers.