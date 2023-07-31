OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) — After more than 30 years, the Salvation Army thrift store in Ogden is closing its doors.

“We’ve decided to focus on strengthening existing programs and services that community members have come to rely on in Northern Utah,” said Captain Jacob Bratton, with The Salvation Army Ogden Corps.

Bratton said the organization was losing money operating the Family Store and Donation Store in Ogden. He also said that money could have gone toward crucial services that are currently underfunded.

The organization will reportedly rent out the Ogden space and use the money to address other needs in the community, such as fighting food insecurity in northern Utah, according to a release.

The Salvation Army reports helping more than 23 million Americans overcome poverty, addiction, and economic hardships annually through a range of social services.

The Salvation Army serves around 30,000 meals a year in Ogden alone. This includes sit-down meals, to-go lunches, and meal delivery, five days a week, the release states.

In addition, the organization’s Ogden Corps has a food pantry offering access to free produce and canned goods. “This service provides valuable meal supplementation while helping those in need maintain their independence and dignity,” the release states.

The Community Service Center reportedly also provides a number of social services, however, their focus is on helping children. “Another goal of the Ogden Corps is to serve as a resource for families facing a financial crisis,–providing funding for critical living expenses, such as an energy bill, medication vouchers, clothing, and hygiene items,” the release states.

The current Family Center and Donation Store is located at 2615 Grant Avenue, and will stay open until September 30.

If anyone is interested in renting out the space, please contact Captain Jacob Bratton at 801-621-3580.