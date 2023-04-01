OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) — Ogden Police officers reportedly helped out an elderly disabled woman on Friday after she expressed that she would not be able to leave her home due to snow accumulation.

“Yesterday after one of the many snow storms we have had, an elderly disabled woman expressed concern that she would not be able to leave her home due to the snow,” Ogden Police states.

Courtesy of Ogden Police Dept.

Courtesy of Ogden Police Dept.

Courtesy of Ogden Police Dept.

Courtesy of Ogden Police Dept.

Courtesy of Ogden Police Dept.

Police say that once these concerns were heard, officers responded quickly to help out.

Within a reportedly short period of time, officers cleared the driveway and the woman was able to leave her home again.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Ogden Police states, “Thank you Officers B, Francom, A. Daughetee, and P. Sanford for your service in our community!”

Utah has received record snowfall this year, with four ski resorts seeing 700″ of snow. Additionally, Ogden City officials are warning of the dangers of snowmelt, asking the public to avoid rivers in the area as record snowfall leads to record-high water levels.

No further information is available at this time.