WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – An 20-year-old Ogden man was reportedly shot and killed in West Valley on Tuesday, Dec. 27. The West Valley City police are now asking anyone with information to step forward.

Investigators say the man was shot at the Redwoods Apartment Complex near 4000 South and Redwood Road in West Valley. Police say the man went to the apartments to meet with someone.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

People the man was traveling with reportedly told police the man had gotten out of the car, and when he came back, he was injured and collapsed. One of the people with the man allegedly drove him to Intermountain Medical Center (IMC) in Murray, where he later died of his wounds. IMC staff reportedly called West Valley City Police around 9 p.m.

Investigators say they are in the process of interviewing witnesses and searching the area, but ask that anyone who saw or heard something potentially related to the shooting, or who may have other information, to call 801-840-4000.