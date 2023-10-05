SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A federal grand jury has indicted a Weber County man for allegedly robbing a bank on Washington Blvd. in Ogden last month.

Theophales Kur, 36, of Ogden, allegedly stole $500 from the bank wearing a surgical mask and using a threatening note. Kur has been charged with bank robbery and has had his initial court appearance today in Salt Lake City.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Kur handed the note to a teller. The teller took $500 from the cash recycler machine and gave it to Kur.

“[Kur] took the money and the note, made a ‘finger-gun’ with his hand, pointed it at the teller and made a motion with his finger as if he was pulling the trigger,” stated U.S. Attorney Trina A. Higgins in a press release. “Kur then left the bank on foot.”

After looking at surveillance footage, police tracked Kur to a location three blocks away from the bank, where an officer saw a man matching Kur’s description. The suspect was wearing a hospital bracelet reading Theophales Kur, and police found the $500 and the threatening note on his person.

Police say the note read “This is a robbery no dye packs, no trace, no silent alarm. I have a gun follow instruction and no one will get hurt. Now give me the money.”

An indictment is merely an allegation and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.