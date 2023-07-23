OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) — A Utah man is facing 42 felony counts after agreeing to trade guns for fentanyl pills with an undercover officer, according to the Weber Morgan Narcotics Strike Force.

Joshua Tyler Nuss, 44, was arrested on 42 counts of purchase, transfer, possession, or use of a firearm by a restricted person (third-degree felony), possession of a controlled substance Schedule I/II/Analog (class-A misdemeanor), and use or possession of drug paraphernalia (class-B misdemeanor).

In May of 2023, an officer with the Weber Morgan Narcotics Strike Force, which investigates drug offenses in multiple jurisdictions, learned that Nuss was involved in trading guns for fentanyl pills.

On Wednesday, July 19, that officer contacted Nuss, undercover, and asked him via text message if he would trade firearms for fentanyl. Nuss reportedly agreed and arranged to meet the officer at a gas station in Washington Terrace.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The affidavit states that on the following day, July 20, agents from the task force followed Nuss from his home to the gas station and took him into custody.

“A handgun and rifle were recovered from Joshua’s vehicle,” the affidavit states.

Nuss reportedly admitted to authorities that he is a user of fentanyl, saying he had last used the day before his arrest.

After getting a search warrant for Nuss’ house, officers found a total of 40 firearms, including handguns, rifles, and shotguns, as well as a baggie containing multiple blue pills consistent with fentanyl pills.

Because Nuss had fentanyl in his possession and admitted to being a user, the firearms in his possession were considered illegal. “Due to Joshua being an unlawful user of a controlled substance (fentanyl) he is a category II restricted person prohibited from possessing firearms,” the affidavit states.

Nuss was booked into the Weber County Jail on the charges previously stated.