Ogden gives public river safety reminder

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – Winter has long gone and now we move forward into spring.

As Utah weather continues to shift into warmer climates, on March 20, the Ogden Fire Department informs the public with an important river safety message.

“Good morning Ogden! Here is a quick river safety message,” shares the Ogden rescue captain. “It has been a long year, and we all want to get outside and be on the trails.”

According to the captain, as many venture outside and decide to go hiking, some trails may have rivers running alongside them and this is where many should stay cautious.

“It’s the first day of Spring! With the warmer temps comes snowmelt and rain. These can cause our rivers to rise and quicken,” the Ogden Fire Department writes.

The Ogden Fire Captains says when near a river, make sure to stay about 15 feet away.

“You will want to keep children and pets out of the river,” he adds. “If somebody does fall in, don’t go in after them. Call 911.”

The reason behind this is because during the spring, snow tends to melt and cause rivers to rise rather quickly.

“It doesn’t take much flowing water to take an individual or pet off their feet,” he states.