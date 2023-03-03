OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) –A 14-year-old boy used social media to track down a Syracuse man who allegedly robbed him.

According to court documents, Joshua Nichols, 23, was charged with robbery on Friday due to the teenager’s investigation.

The teenager reported that he arranged a sale of a Cronus Zen, which is a hardware device used in gaming communities, over the social media platform Snapchat.

Nichols reportedly met up with the teenager in Ogden on Feb. 25, took the device, but did not pay him. Nichols told the teenager he needed to go to a store to get the money to pay for it.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

However, Nichols reportedly drove away, with no plan to return on his promise. In surveillance video captured, it showed the suspect driving onto a dead-end road as the teenager ran after him. Nichols stopped his vehicle, and in the video, you can hear the teenager pleading with him.

The teenager reported that Nichols threw approximately three dollars at him and drove away. As Nichols was driving away, the boy held on to the side of the vehicle and was injured on his hand, leg, and butt.

After this incident, the teenager said he located Nichols through social media. He said he recognized Nichols because of a tattoo on his face. The teenager also informed police that Nichols had a woman in the car with him, and a new puppy.

The teenager said he was able to locate the address where Nichols’ car was pictured on google maps and passed that information to authorities.

When questioned by officers, Nichols confirmed that he had a seven-week-old puppy, but denied recently being in Ogden. Officers found that Nichols had also deleted his Snap Chat off his phone.

Nichols is currently on felony probation with AP&P.