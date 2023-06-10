SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The Utah Department of Transportation is seeking the public’s commentary before moving forward with possible “freeway-style improvements” on Bangerter Highway that it projects could reduce the time traveled from I-15 Draper to the Salt Lake City Airport by up to 20 minutes.

UDOT is looking to make improvements between 4100 South in West Valley City and California Avenue in Salt Lake City, as this section is the last to be converted into a freeway, to reduce congestion in the area, according to the website.

Officials have been removing stoplights on Bangerter Highway since 2012 to convert it into a freeway. UDOT is now releasing a study analyzing the environmental impacts of adding additional freeway-style improvements.

The proposed improvements would include grade-separated interchanges, where the local road would cross over or under Bangerter Highway, and frontage roads, which are slower streets that run parallel to the highway or freeway, according to the website.

Before moving forward with the final step in the study, officials are seeking public commentary. During the 45-day public commentary period that spans between May and July, residents, commuters, and business owners can provide feedback to UDOT officials via mail, email, or at in person at the hearings.

The final design will likely be adopted later this summer and construction could begin as early as 2027, according to UDOT.

“Public input is critical in helping us to identify ways we can help everyone who uses Bangerter Highway get where they want to go,” UDOT Project Manager Alex Fisher-Willis said. “It helps us make sure our proposed design meets the needs of as many people as possible.”

For a look into the environmental study, maps of the projected changes, and public hearings, click here.