A Salt Lake City Police Department patrol car at the scene of a SWAT call-out in Sandy, Utah (SLCPD May 26, 2023)

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) — The Salt Lake City Police Department’s Violent Criminal Apprehension team and the department’s SWAT Team safely arrested a wanted fugitive Friday.

Zachary Forsberg, 32, who was wanted by Adult Parole and Probation for aggravated assault, was arrested by SLCPD VCAT and SWAT Teams.

According to a press release, the VCAT detectives and SLCPD detectives attempted to arrest Forsberg around 3:50 p.m., due to a domestic assault report but said they believe he left the neighborhood before they arrived.

At the time of the domestic violence incident, Forsberg had an outstanding parole warrant for aggravated assault.

After investigation, VCAT, and SLCPD discovered that Forsberg was at a hotel in Sandy. At around 6:45 p.m., SLCPD crisis negotiators reached Forsberg via video conference and repeatedly asked him to exit the room, but he had barricaded himself inside.

At around 9 p.m., after obtaining a search warrant, SWAT officers broke into the hotel room, where Forsberg surrendered. According to the press release, he will be booked into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail.

Forsberg will remain in SLC Metro Jail awaiting further charges, and the possibility of bail.