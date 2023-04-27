SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — In the next few weeks, officials are releasing information on what to expect as temperatures melt the hundreds of inches of snow Utah received this past winter season.

While officials are reminding the public to anticipate and prepare for flooding, it appears Utah is in better condition now than it was 40 years, when a river flooded Salt Lake City’s State Street after a year of heavy snowfall. This year Utah exceeded previous snowpack levels, and while floods are likely coming, history is not expected to repeat to the same extent.

Flood risks and closures

In the next few weeks, the Utah Department of Transportation is anticipating “potential prolonged road closures” of SR-190 and SR-210. This is due to the deep snowpack and rising temperatures causing “unpredictable spring wet avalanche hazard conditions,” the department said.

In Salt Lake County, City Creek, Emigration Creek, Red Butte Creek, and Parleys Creek are expected to have higher water flows. In Northern Utah, Weber County officials are anticipating flooding along the Weber River starting at the end of this week. The areas most affected will likely be west of 1900.

How officials are preparing

Salt Lake and Weber County are preparing for melting conditions through a number of efforts, including placing sandbags in potential flooding areas. And for Salt Lake County residents, experts have good news.

Officials believe Salt Lake City’s infrastructure will have enough capacity to accommodate the rising stream flows over the next week, according to Director of Public Utilities Laura Briefer. The city has also been conducting controlled releases of water from reservoirs “to reduce runoff pressure within the city,” a press release said.

How you can prepare

While officials are mitigating overall flood risks, residents also need to be engaged in protecting people and property during this time.

For safety reasons, Salt Lake City Fire officials are reminding the public not to go in streams or rivers during this spring season and to be “extra vigilant” around them. Streams and rivers are dangerous at this time due to fast, deep, and cold water conditions. Officials say you should be particularly careful with children and pets near water.

In addition, residents should be familiar with where the flooding areas are located nearby. In order to protect property, homeowners in all areas should have flood insurance as standard homeowner’s insurance does not cover flooding. According to the Utah Department of Public Safety, 25% of all flooding claims come from homes outside of flood-risk areas.

Officials are asking all residents to report flooding, backed-up streams, and clogged grates to city officials.

To report floods and clogs call the dispatch number for your city or look up your city’s website online for more information. For Salt Lake City residents, call 801-483-6700.

Many cities are offering sandbags to residents in need, here is a list of how to request sandbags in your city.

To check the flooding risks near you, access the FEMA flood hazard map here. For additional tips to prepare for flooding, click here.