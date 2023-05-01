WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — Weber County has officially declared a Flood Warning for Lower Weber River and South Fork River on Monday.

A Flood Warning is issued when flooding is imminent or occurring. County officials previously issued a Flood Watch, which means that while flooding may not occur, it is likely. But that has since been upgraded to a Flood Warning.

Weber County Emergency Manager Lisa Schwartz Gosline said that County Officials are asking residents to do a few things.

  1. Visit the county website to confirm sandbag locations before traveling to pick them up.
    • According to Gosline, Weber County is constantly changing sandbag locations.
  2. Stay away from the water as it is extremely dangerous at this time.
  3. If you are experiencing flooding or need help, call the non-emergency number 801-395-8221
  4. If you see concerning blockages in the rivers, text Gosline directly at 801-870-5153.
    • Please do not call her. When you call, please include the location of the blockage, description, and if possible pictures of the blockage.
  5. Sign up for CodeRed Alerts.
    • Visit this website to receive messaging in the event of an emergency.
  6. Clear debris from the roadway gutters and storm drains that are close to your property.