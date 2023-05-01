WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — Weber County has officially declared a Flood Warning for Lower Weber River and South Fork River on Monday.
A Flood Warning is issued when flooding is imminent or occurring. County officials previously issued a Flood Watch, which means that while flooding may not occur, it is likely. But that has since been upgraded to a Flood Warning.
Weber County Emergency Manager Lisa Schwartz Gosline said that County Officials are asking residents to do a few things.
- Visit the county website to confirm sandbag locations before traveling to pick them up.
- According to Gosline, Weber County is constantly changing sandbag locations.
- Stay away from the water as it is extremely dangerous at this time.
- If you are experiencing flooding or need help, call the non-emergency number 801-395-8221
- If you see concerning blockages in the rivers, text Gosline directly at 801-870-5153.
- Please do not call her. When you call, please include the location of the blockage, description, and if possible pictures of the blockage.
- Sign up for CodeRed Alerts.
- Visit this website to receive messaging in the event of an emergency.
- Clear debris from the roadway gutters and storm drains that are close to your property.