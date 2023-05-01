WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — Weber County has officially declared a Flood Warning for Lower Weber River and South Fork River on Monday.

A Flood Warning is issued when flooding is imminent or occurring. County officials previously issued a Flood Watch, which means that while flooding may not occur, it is likely. But that has since been upgraded to a Flood Warning.

Weber County Emergency Manager Lisa Schwartz Gosline said that County Officials are asking residents to do a few things.