SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah (ABC4) — A Utah County Attorney declared that officers were justified in their use of force regarding a fatal shooting in January.

On January 9, 2023, Christopher Sallee, 50, was shot by three Saratoga Springs officers after he fled authorities.

According to the press release; it all started with a traffic stop in Lehi. Sallee was pulled over by a K9 officer near the Lehi Roller Mills. Sallee handed the officer an Idaho identification card but had no driver’s license, registration, or proof of insurance.

After asking Sallee about his travels, the officer deployed his drug dog to the outside of the SUV, and the dog detected narcotics. While the officer was asking Sallee additional questions about his travels, a backup officer noticed the SUV was not parked. The backup officer allegedly opened Sallee’s side door, and told him to “put it back in park,” instead Sallee sped off.

Lehi officers pursued Sallee for several miles until he crossed over into Saratoga Springs, where the Saratoga Springs police officers picked up the pursuit. According to the press release, Sallee’s two passenger-side tires were flat, but he continued to try to evade the police.

During the pursuit, Sallee also allegedly threw items out his window, drove into the wrong lane of travel, and narrowly missed a head-on collision.

Sallee eventually drove into a residential neighborhood east of Redwood Road and got stuck at a dead-end road. He then jumped out of his vehicle and ran onto the front porch of a nearby home, pounded on the front door, and yelled for help.

When officers arrived they advanced on Sallee and repeatedly shouted at him to show his hands. Instead, Sallee walked up the stairs while concealing a gun in his right hand. According to the press release, the officers eventually noticed the gun, and yelled at him to drop the gun and get on the ground or he would be shot.

Sallee reportedly ignored their commands and broke the window on the east side of the door with the butt of his gun, in an alleged attempt to break into the home. At this point, all three officers fired their weapons at him.

There was body camera footage of the entire incident, and several of the officers can clearly be heard demanding Sallee drop the gun.

“They reasonably believed that he not only represented a serious danger to them but also to any occupants inside the house, justifying their use of deadly force,” Burton said. “The mere fact that Sallee did not appear to point the gun at the subject officers or anyone else does not undermine the reasonableness of their use of deadly force.”

Burton then quoted the Tenth Circuit Court of Appeals, and said “[a] reasonable officer need not await the glint of steel [from the barrel of a gun] before taking self-protective action; by then, it is often too late to take safety precautions.”

According to the press release, the case is officially closed, and the officers were declared justified.